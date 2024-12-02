Tripura: ‘Ban Mitra’ Workers Demand Permanent Appointments, Stage Dharna at Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 02, 2024: The ‘Ban Mitra’ workers along with their family members staged a dharna on Monday by locking the main gate of the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary demanding permanent appointments. The protest caused significant disruption especially during the forest feasting season leaving tourists stranded. The Bishalgarh police station along with the TSR force rushed to the spot to manage the situation.

A ‘Ban Mitra’ worker explained the background of their demands, stating, “In August 2021, 720 workers from across the state were appointed under the contractual ‘Ban Mitra’ project initiated by the Forest Department. At that time, our salary was Rs 3000, with the promise that it would increase over time. Currently, we earn Rs 4820, but we have not been appointed permanently.”

The worker further elaborated on the terms of their employment, “When we were given this job, it was clearly mentioned that we could never be transferred to other projects or appointed permanently. Despite this, we are demanding permanent appointments to ensure job security and better livelihoods.”

The protest began on Monday morning, with workers and their families locking the main gate of the sanctuary indefinitely. The police and TSR force arrived promptly after receiving news of the incident, but no officials from the Forest Department were present at the scene to address the workers’ concerns.

Tourists faced significant inconvenience due to the unannounced closure of the sanctuary’s main gate. “We were not informed about this protest, and now we are stuck here with no access to the sanctuary,” said a frustrated tourist.

The ‘Ban Mitra’ workers remain resolute in their demands for permanent appointments, and the situation continues to unfold as authorities work to find a resolution. The protest highlights the ongoing struggle of contractual workers seeking job security and fair treatment in their employment.