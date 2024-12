NET Web Desk

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched a state-level bicycle distribution program on Monday at Pallimangal HS School in Khayerpur, aimed at enhancing educational access for girl students.

Under this initiative, 23,300 bicycles will be distributed to Class IX girls for the academic year 2022-23, with a total budget allocation of Rs. 10,01,66,700. The program aims to overcome transportation barriers, thereby enabling greater access to education for girls across the state.