Tripura’s Bamboo GSLV Model Earns High Praise from ISRO Chief at IISF 2024

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 02, 2024: The India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024, a grand four-day celebration of science and innovation, is in full swing at the prestigious IIT Guwahati from November 30 to December 3. The festival has drawn scientists, innovators, students, and artisans from across the nation, creating a vibrant platform to showcase advancements in science and technology.

On Sunday, the event witnessed a unique blend of tradition and modernity when ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somnath was presented with a handcrafted bamboo model of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). This exceptional piece of art, symbolizing the fusion of sustainability and cutting-edge space technology, was crafted under the guidance of Dr. Abhinav Kant at the Bamboo and Cane Development Institute (BCDI) – NECTAR, based in Agartala, Tripura.

Dr. Abhinav Kant explained the significance of the model, stating, “This creation represents the harmony of India’s traditional craftsmanship and modern scientific achievements, utilizing bamboo as a sustainable and eco-friendly material.”

Dr. Somnath was visibly moved by the ingenuity of the design, remarking, “The Launch Vehicle is very close to my heart, and this bamboo-made product is an ideal memento for a souvenir.” He commended the craftsmanship and the eco-conscious innovation behind the model, adding, “This effort highlights the immense potential of bamboo as a sustainable resource. I look forward to exploring collaborations for creating more such meaningful products in the future.”

The bamboo GSLV model has become a centerpiece at the festival, symbolizing India’s commitment to integrating traditional artisanship with modern technological advancements. It underscores the importance of sustainable practices in contemporary innovations.

IISF 2024 continues to captivate attendees with diverse exhibits and initiatives, promoting a synergy between science, culture, and sustainability. The event remains a testament to India’s resolve to advance in science while embracing its rich cultural heritage.