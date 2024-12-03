Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Invites BJP President JP Nadda To 2025 Advantage Assam Summit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with BJP President and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, Sarma formally invited Nadda to attend the Advantage Assam Summit in 2025, which aims to promote investment and drive economic growth in the state.

In addition, Sarma provided an update on Assam’s progress in implementing central healthcare initiatives. He highlighted the successful rollout of schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, underscoring the state’s strides in enhancing its healthcare infrastructure.

