Disability Not Hindrance, Rather A Unique Attribute: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Dec 3: On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang emphasized that disability should not be viewed as a hindrance but as a unique attribute that, with the right opportunities and support, can become a powerful asset.

In his address, CM Tamang stated, “Disability should never be seen as an obstacle, but as part of human diversity that enriches society. With the right support, these attributes can inspire innovation and progress.” He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring equal access to education, employment, healthcare, and public services for individuals with disabilities.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the resilience and contributions of persons with disabilities (PWDs), calling them key players in building a more inclusive and compassionate world. He emphasized the state’s commitment to removing physical and societal barriers through progressive policies, infrastructure improvements, and empowerment programs.

CM Tamang urged citizens to embrace inclusivity, celebrating the abilities of all individuals, and praised the efforts of organizations, caregivers, and advocates working to uplift the lives of persons with disabilities.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed by the United Nations since 1992, aims to raise awareness of disability issues and promote the inclusion of people with disabilities in all areas of life.