Sikkim Tourism Minister Attends Hornbill Festival 2024 In Nagaland

Kohima, Dec 3: Sikkim’s Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister, Tshering Thendup Bhutia, attended the third day of the Hornbill Festival 2024 at Kisama Heritage Village in Nagaland on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Tenzing Dorjee Bhutia, Chairman of SIMFED, and Javier Paulinich, Ambassador of Peru to India.

The festival featured vibrant cultural performances by 18 tribal groups from across Northeast India, showcasing the region’s diverse cultural heritage. The event was hosted by Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister, Yanthungo Patton, alongside other prominent local leaders.

