Tripura: Sanatani Yuva Led by Ex-MoS Pratima Bhoumik holds ‘Bangladesh Chalo’ Protest March in Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 03, 2024: Sanatani Yuva organized a protest march called ‘Bangladesh Chalo’ on Tuesday to protest against the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and demand the release of Chinmoy Prabhu. The procession began in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala city and traversed various streets of the city. Former Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik and other figures participated in the march.

Addressing the gathering, ex-MoS Bhoumik highlighted the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh since the fall of the Hasina government. “A turbulent situation has arisen in Bangladesh. Minorities are being persecuted, their houses set on fire, and business establishments attacked. Moreover, Chinmoy Prabhu was arrested without any reason several days ago and has not been granted bail yet,” she stated.

Bhoumik expressed global concern over the current state of affairs in Bangladesh. “The whole world is worried about the current situation in Bangladesh. Minorities are being forcibly converted. No one in a civilized society looks favorably on such barbarity,” she remarked. She emphasized the urgent need for action, saying, “Chinmoy Das Prabhu must be released immediately, and Hindus in Bangladesh must be provided with security.”

The protest march highlighted the growing unrest and demand for justice among the Hindu community in response to the ongoing persecution in Bangladesh. The participants called for immediate intervention to ensure the safety and rights of minorities in the neighboring country.