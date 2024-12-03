Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Attends Hornbill Festival 2024 In Nagaland

Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kohima, Dec 3: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, attended the third day of the Hornbill Festival 2024 in Kohima on December 3, adding significant national importance to the event.

The day’s proceedings, hosted by Nagaland’s Minister for Women Resource Development, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, included a mesmerizing performance by the Japanese drumming group, Drum Tao, and vibrant cultural presentations by various local troupes.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio visited the Media Facilitation Centre, where he interacted with media representatives from Nagaland and Sikkim. Sikkim’s Tourism Minister, Tshering Thendup Bhutia, also explored the festival stalls and engaged with participants of a 10-car and bike rally from Sikkim.

