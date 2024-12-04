Himanta Biswa Sarma And Nitin Gadkari Review Major Infrastructure Projects In Assam

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, recently held a high-level meeting to review and fast-track key infrastructure projects in the state. The discussions primarily focused on improving connectivity and boosting economic development through upgraded transportation networks.

The leaders reviewed several flagship projects, including the Guwahati Ring Road, the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, and the proposed underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh. Both emphasized the need for these projects to begin on time to enhance road infrastructure in Assam.

The meeting also touched upon the progress of the Jorhat-Dibrugarh stretch of the National Highway, with plans to expedite construction following earlier feedback. Additionally, the ongoing double-laning of the Baihata Chariali to Mission Chariali highway was discussed.

A detailed review of ongoing projects under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) was also conducted. The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to transforming Assam’s infrastructure and unlocking its full economic potential.