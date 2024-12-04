Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur Govt’s Bid To Resume Inter-District Bus Services Evokes Mixed Response From Passengers

Imphal, Dec 4: The Manipur government’s attempt to resume inter-district bus services on Wednesday saw a mixed response from passengers. While buses traveling to the hill districts of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi had little to no passengers until the afternoon, some passengers were seen waiting for buses heading to Bishnupur and Imphal West districts.

The resumed services now connect Bishnupur with Churachandpur, and Sekmai in Imphal West with Kangpokpi. Despite the low turnout initially, officials are hopeful that passenger numbers will improve over time.

