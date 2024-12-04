Sikkim: 31st NFICI Board Of Governors Meeting Held In Gangtok

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Dec 4: The 31st Board of Governors meeting of the National Federation of Information Commissions in India (NFICI) was held in Gangtok on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Heeralal Samariya, Chief Information Commissioner of India, and organized by the Sikkim Information Commission.

Chief Information Commissioners (CICs) from several states, including Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, and Odisha, attended the meeting. The discussions focused on the challenges faced by State Information Commissions and ways to improve funding, resource allocation, and the overall effectiveness of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Additionally, the meeting emphasized the need for raising public awareness of the RTI Act and improving the information request process to promote transparency and accountability.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Pradeep Vyas, Chief Information Commissioner of Maharashtra.