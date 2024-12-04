Sikkim Experts Complete Assessment Of Glacial Flood Risks In Lhonak Valley

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Dec 4: A team of experts has completed a week-long expedition in Sikkim’s Lhonak Valley to assess the risks posed by glacial floods and explore strategies for future flood mitigation. The mission focused on the aftermath of the 2023 glacial flood, aiming to understand its impact and identify preventive measures.

The team’s findings revealed that the flood’s intensity decreased in wider sections of the valley, such as Goma and Dolma Sampa, where it slowed down. However, downstream areas experienced severe damage as the flood regained momentum.

In addition to studying the flood’s effects, the experts also examined the region’s geology and river discharge to evaluate the feasibility of constructing flood retention structures.

Organized by the Government of Sikkim, the expedition gathered crucial data to inform future flood management strategies. The team is set to return to Gangtok on December 5, 2024, to present their findings.