100-Day Extension Granted For Completion Of New Assembly Building: Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced on Wednesday that a 100-day extension has been granted for the completion of the new assembly building at Mawdiangdiang, New Shillong. The extension comes after delays in the project, which were primarily caused by the collapse of the building’s dome last year.

Sangma stated that engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) and contractors have been working together to resolve the issues. The extension was requested to ensure the project is completed carefully, with the High Powered Committee, led by Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, approving the additional time.

Design modifications have been made to improve the stability of the dome, reducing its weight from 3,000 tons to 85 tons. The new assembly building will replace the previous heritage structure that was destroyed by fire in 2001.