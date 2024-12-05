Arunachal Government And Army Sign MoU To Uphold Major Bob Khathing Museum In Tawang

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh government and the Indian Army have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the maintenance and management of the Major Bob Khathing Museum of Valor in Tawang. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, marking a significant collaboration between the state and the military to preserve the legacy of Major Bob Khathing.

The agreement was signed by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kangki Darang and Brigadier V.S. Rajput of the 190 Mountain Brigade. Under the terms of the MoU, the Indian Army will take full responsibility for the upkeep and operation of the museum, ensuring its continued preservation.

During the event, Chief Minister Khandu paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, who directed Major Khathing to establish Indian control over Tawang in 1951. Khandu emphasized that without the efforts of Patel, Khathing, and the then Governor of Assam Daulat Ram, the region could have come under Chinese control.

Khandu also expressed gratitude to the Indian Army, particularly the 190 Mountain Brigade, for providing land for the museum’s establishment and for agreeing to manage it. He assured that the state government would fully support any future requirements for the museum’s maintenance.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Tourism Minister P.D. Sona, legislators Oken Tayeng and Namge Tsering, and senior officials from both the Indian Army and the state government.

In a related move, the Manipur government has allocated Rs 3 crore for the construction of a memorial dedicated to Major Bob Khathing, recognizing his crucial role in securing Tawang for India.