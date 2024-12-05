Assam: Congress MP Gogoi Criticizes Assam CM Over Beef Ban, Accuses Him Of Using It To Conceal Jharkhand Defeat

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Dec 5: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has strongly criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s decision to impose a beef ban in the state, alleging that it is a ploy to divert attention from the BJP’s defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Gogoi accused Sarma of attempting to “hide his defeat” in Jharkhand, where the BJP faced a significant setback under his leadership as the party’s election in-charge. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance, led by Hemant Soren, emerged victorious, leaving the BJP grappling with the loss. Gogoi claimed the people of Jharkhand had rejected the BJP’s divisive politics and predicted that voters in Assam would soon challenge Sarma’s leadership in future elections.

The controversy over the beef ban surfaced after Sarma announced the state government’s decision to prohibit the serving and consumption of beef in public places, including hotels, restaurants, and public events. Sarma defended the move, highlighting the success of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, which restricts cattle slaughter.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also raised questions, asking why the beef ban was not being enforced in other BJP-ruled states like Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, calling for a uniform policy across all BJP-led states.

The beef ban has ignited political debates in Assam, with critics questioning its timing and possible political motives behind the decision.