NET Web Desk

In a recent operation, Assam Police arrested four individuals attempting to illegally cross the Indo-Bangladesh border. The detained suspects—Rumana Shaikh, Md Badshah Shaikh, Reksona Khatun, and Musama Aisha Khatun—were apprehended near the border and have been deported back to Bangladesh.

This arrest highlights the continued vigilance of Assam’s border security forces in their efforts to prevent illegal immigration and safeguard the integrity of the region’s borders.