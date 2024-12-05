Serving, Consumption Of Beef In Hotels, Restaurants, And Public Places In Assam To Be Banned: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Dec 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that the Assam government will impose a ban on the serving and consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants, and public places across the state.

The decision was made during a state cabinet meeting, which approved amendments to existing laws regulating beef consumption. Sarma emphasized that the move is aimed at respecting the cultural and religious sensitivities of the people of Assam.

“We have decided to ban the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places,” Sarma stated during a press conference.