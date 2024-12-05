Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Students Attempt To Lock BOSEM Office In Manipur Over Non-Appointment Of Chairman

Imphal, Dec 5: Students from the Federal Students Organisation Manipur attempted to lock the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) office in Babupara on Thursday, protesting the non-appointment of a new chairman.

Frustrated by the ongoing vacancy, the students tried to lock the office in a show of protest, but their efforts were blocked by police, leading to a brief confrontation. According to a police officer, a large group of students entered the office building to voice their demands, but authorities swiftly intervened to prevent the situation from escalating.

