Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Tripura: BSF Seizes Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.71 Crore Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Tripura
Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 05, 2024: In a major operation on December 4, 2024, the Border Security Force (BSF) achieved a significant breakthrough by seizing 2.180 kilograms of smuggled gold near the Indo-Bangladesh border at BOP NC Nagar in Sepahijala district, Tripura. The gold valued at approximately Rs 1.71 crore was recovered by the vigilant troops of the 81 Battalion.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel laid an ambush along the International Border. Around 8:45 PM, they detected suspicious movements near the border fence. When challenged, the suspected smugglers fled, leveraging the dense vegetation, rugged terrain, and cover of darkness.

Despite the challenging circumstances, BSF troops conducted a meticulous search of the area, leading to the recovery of gold in the form of bars, biscuits, and nuts. The seized items have been handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

“This operation reflects the BSF’s unwavering commitment to securing India’s borders and combating cross-border smuggling. Such recoveries underscore our readiness and resolve,” stated a BSF spokesperson.

Notably, this seizure marks one of the most substantial gold recoveries on the Indo-Bangladesh border in recent years, highlighting the BSF’s pivotal role in thwarting illegal activities and ensuring national security.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News