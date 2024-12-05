Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha Inspects Proposed Site for Tripura Bhavan in Mumbai

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 5, 2024: During his visit to Mumbai on Thursday, Tripura Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha inspected the proposed land in Kharghar Sector-16 area of Navi Mumbai for the construction of a new Tripura Bhavan. Dr. Saha, who was in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Chief Minister of Maharashtra, took the opportunity to review the progress of the Tripura Bhavan construction project.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Dr. Saha emphasized the importance of establishing a Tripura Bhavan in Mumbai. “People from Tripura often come to Mumbai for treatment and other purposes. Therefore, the current state government has been planning to set up a Tripura Bhavan in Mumbai for a long time. This initiative is primarily aimed at assisting those who come for medical treatment and other needs,” he said.

Dr. Saha highlighted the strategic location of the proposed site, stating, “We do not have a Tripura Bhavan in Mumbai, which is why it was decided to acquire land here. This place is very close to Tata Cancer Hospital and can be accessed via two roads. Additionally, Sikkim and other states have also taken initiatives to set up buildings in this area.”

The Chief Minister reviewed the structure and design of the proposed building and mentioned that some modifications might be made. “Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for the implementation of this project, and the land has already been acquired,” he added.

Expressing his satisfaction with the visit, Dr. Saha said, “The people of Tripura will be greatly benefited if the Tripura Bhavan is set up in the coming days. This facility will provide much-needed support to our residents who come to Mumbai.”

The Chief Minister was accompanied by senior officials from the concerned departments during the inspection. The visit underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing facilities for Tripura residents in Mumbai and ensuring their well-being.