Tripura: Delegation of ISRO Scientists Visits MGNREGA Projects at Ambassa to Assess Impact

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 5, 2024: A delegation from the National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) visited the MGNREGA project sites in Tripura’s Uttar Nalicherra Gram Panchayat of Ambassa RD Block under Dhalai district. The field visit was conducted from December 3 to December 5, 2024, led by Project Scientists Aneesah Rahman and Solomon Raju.

The scientists reviewed the geo-tagged works completed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). They interacted with Job Card holders, assessed the impact of the projects on the local community, and inspected gardens, water bodies, and other assets created by the beneficiaries.

Pradhan, Upa-Pradhan, Sector Engineer, Panchayat Secretary, and Panchayat-level Gram Rozgar Sevaks (GRS) accompanied the delegation throughout the visit. Ambassa Block Development Officer (BDO), Munmun Debbarma, joined the team at various project sites to provide insights and logistical support.

Speaking about the initiative, BDO Munmun Debbarma said, “This visit underscores the commitment of the state and central governments to improving the quality of life in rural areas through impactful schemes like MGNREGA. The findings from this field visit will be compiled in a detailed report and submitted to the Ministry of Rural Development for further evaluation.”

The delegation’s interaction with the beneficiaries was particularly noteworthy. “These projects have not only provided employment but also enhanced the community’s access to water resources and agricultural productivity,” observed Aneesah Rahman during one of the site visits.

Solomon Raju highlighted the importance of geo-tagging in ensuring transparency and accountability. “By leveraging remote sensing technology, we can monitor progress in real time and ensure that resources are utilized efficiently,” he said.

This collaborative effort between ISRO scientists, local authorities, and rural beneficiaries demonstrates a focused approach to rural development, aligning with the broader goals of sustainability and inclusivity.