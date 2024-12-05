Tripura Muslim Association Protests Against Hindu Minority Oppression in Bangladesh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 5, 2024: The Tripura Gausia Samiti (Muslim Association) has taken a firm stand against the ongoing oppression of minorities in Bangladesh. On Thursday, the association’s members submitted a memorandum to the West Tripura district’s District Magistrate, addressed to the Bangladesh Government High Commission in a three-phase process.

Addressing media persons in Agartala city, a member of the association highlighted the instability in Bangladesh over the past few months, where minority communities, including traditional Hindus, have faced severe oppression. “Their homes are being attacked, and property is being destroyed. Some of the incidents that have gone viral on social media are extremely inhuman and condemnable,” he stated.

The protest also drew attention to videos circulating on social media showing the Indian national flag being trampled at the gate of an educational institution in Bangladesh. “As Indians, seeing our national flag insulted in such a manner is deeply painful and a direct attack on our conscience. We cannot accept such disrespect towards our national symbol,” the member added, emphasizing the motivation behind the Gausia Samiti’s protest.

The Gausia Samiti’s demands are clear: immediate cessation of the disrespect towards the Indian national flag, clarification regarding the viral videos, and an end to the persecution of all minority communities in Bangladesh. They also called for the protection of religious minority gurus and their properties.

“We demand that the insults towards our national flag stop immediately. The persecution of traditional Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh must end, and their properties and religious leaders must be protected,” the association member urged.

The protest highlighted the deep concern and solidarity of the Tripura Gausia Samiti with the affected minorities in Bangladesh, highlighting the need for urgent intervention and resolution from the authorities.