Tripura: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Attend NEC Plenary Sessions On December 20-21

NET Web Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tripura on December 19 to participate in the North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary sessions in Agartala, scheduled for December 20 and 21. The sessions, initially set for August and September, were postponed due to flooding in the region.

Sources from the Tripura government confirmed that Shah will be accompanied by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of State for DoNER. Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries from all seven northeastern states are expected to attend.

Shah is expected to arrive in Agartala on the evening of December 19, where he will meet with local BJP leaders. On December 20, he will take part in the NEC sessions and is likely to leave the state later that evening.

The Tripura government has heightened security and made preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the sessions.