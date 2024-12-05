Tripura: Valedictory Programme Marks Successful Conclusion of 15th All India Conference for Bhavan’s Principals

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 05, 2024: Bhavan’s Tripura Vidyamandir hosted a grand closing ceremony and valedictory session to conclude the 15th All India Conference for Bhavan’s Principals of Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools. Held from December 2 to December 5 at the BTVM campus in Narsingarh, Agartala, the event saw participation from 85 principals and distinguished dignitaries, reflecting a spirit of collaboration and excellence.

Dr. Anita Bhalla, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Amritsar and Parvathy E., Principal, Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Eroor, delivered insightful opinions and recommendations providing valuable guidance during the four-day program. Pauly Menacherry, Joint Director of Shikshan Bharati at Mumbai Head Office, delivered the valedictory address. He commended the efforts of the organizing team and remarked, “This conference has successfully brought together educational leaders from across the nation to foster innovation and shared learning.”

Debashis Chakraborty (Retd. IFS), Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Agartala Kendra, graced the occasion with his words of encouragement. “The dedication and commitment showcased here will undoubtedly shape the future of education across Bhavan’s schools,” he said.

The event also honored stalwarts for their contributions. Ratna Saha, Principal of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Sulochana Natu Vidya Mandir, Pune and Sreeja Unnikrishnan, Principal of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School, Kozhikode, Kerala were felicitated for their years of service. Principal of the host school, Swapna Shome expressed her gratitude stating, “It is a privilege to host such a significant gathering of thought leaders in education. We are proud to showcase the rich heritage of Tripura.”

Participants were presented with certificates and mementos by key dignitaries, including Tapan Lodh, Vice Chairman, BVB Agartala Kendra; Swapanendu Sen, Member of Kendra Committee; and Dr. G.V. Subramanian, Director of Agartala and Kolkata Kendras.

The program concluded on a cultural note, showcasing Tripura’s vibrant heritage and traditions. Pompi Majumdar, Headmistress of Bhavan’s Tripura Vidyamandir Primary Section, delivered the vote of thanks, marking the end of a fruitful and inspiring conference.