4 New Ministers To Be Inducted In Assam Cabinet On December 7: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Dec 6: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that four new ministers will be inducted into the state cabinet on December 7. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 12 PM.

The new ministers are Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala, all of whom are current Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Assam. Sarma conveyed his best wishes to the incoming ministers via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

This expansion of the cabinet comes as part of efforts to strengthen the governance team in Assam.