NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during his final day in Delhi. Sarma extended a formal invitation to Sonowal to participate in the Advantage Assam 2025 summit, a key event aimed at promoting investment and economic growth in Assam.

The leaders also discussed ongoing development projects in Assam, focusing on the state’s progress in infrastructure and efforts to improve its business climate.