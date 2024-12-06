Assam Opposition Terms Beef Ban Attack On Freedom Of Expression

NET Web Desk

The Assam government has banned the public consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants, and community gatherings, sparking criticism from opposition parties who claim the move is an attack on people’s freedom of expression and a “political gimmick” to polarize the vote bank. The decision, made by amending the existing Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, aims to preserve cattle and create a society that respects the religious sentiments of all communities.

According to Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, the state has no right to dictate people’s food habits, which are influenced by climate, geography, and religious beliefs. He emphasized that the society is diverse, with different communities having different practices and beliefs regarding beef consumption.

Raijor Dal general secretary Rasel Hussain lamented that the government is focusing on “beef-pork politics” instead of addressing pressing issues like price rise, ST status, and implementation of the Assam Accord. He alleged that the BJP is using the beef ban as a tool to divert public attention and satisfy its vote bank.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, already prohibits cattle slaughter and sale of beef in areas with a majority Hindu, Jain, and Sikh population, as well as within a five-kilometer radius of a temple or satra. However, the opposition claims that the new ban will lead to increased black marketing and revenue loss for the state.

Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi alleged that the BJP’s motive behind the decision is to run a widespread cow syndicate in the state, citing instances of arrested cow smuggling accused linked to the BJP.

CPI(M) Assam secretary Suprakash Talukdar condemned the government move, stating that it attacks the Constitutional rights of Muslims and Christians and aims to create communal clashes through religious polarization.

On the other hand, BJP Assam Pradesh Senior Spokesperson Subhash Dutta praised the government for taking a “bold and necessary step” to safeguard the state’s cultural fabric, emphasizing the importance of cattle preservation and respecting religious sentiments.

The ban on public beef consumption has significant implications for the state’s food industry, with many restaurants and hotels likely to be affected. The opposition has vowed to continue protesting the decision, which they see as an attempt to impose the BJP’s ideology on the people of Assam.