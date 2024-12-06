Drugs Worth Rs 34 Crore Destroyed In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

kohima, Dec 6: The Nagaland Police destroyed narcotics valued at over Rs 34 crore in Dimapur on Thursday. The Drugs Disposal Committee (DDC) carried out the destruction of the seized substances at the Dimapur Municipal Council dumping ground.

Among the destroyed drugs were brown sugar, heroin, crystal meth, and opium straw. Crystal meth, a highly addictive stimulant, affects the central nervous system. This action highlights ongoing efforts by authorities to combat drug abuse and trafficking in the state.