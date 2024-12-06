Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: 8.6 Acres Of Poppy Fields Destroyed In Senapati; CM Biren Applauds Coordinated Efforts

A combined team comprising the Senapati Forest Department, the Executive Magistrate (SDC Senapati) from the Senapati District Administration, and the Senapati District Police, led by SDPO Senapati, conducted a major poppy destruction drive at the extreme border of Makuilongdi jungle under Senapati Police Station.

During the operation, the teams destroyed approximately 8.6 acres of poppy fields, which were found to be in the early flowering stage. Authorities have registered a case at Senapati Police Station, initiating an investigation into the illegal cultivation.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh lauded the coordinated efforts of the team in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “I commend the team for their swift and coordinated efforts in addressing this serious issue that not only threatens the environment but also undermines the social fabric of our communities.”

The operation highlights the government’s ongoing commitment to combating illegal drug-related activities and preserving ecological balance in the region.

