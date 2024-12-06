Meghalaya CM Signs MoUs For Major Development Projects At Climate Summit In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attended the 2nd Climate Investments and Technology Impact Summit in New Delhi, where he signed several key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at advancing the state’s infrastructure, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

During the summit, CM Sangma highlighted the importance of green technologies and investments in addressing climate change challenges. The MoUs signed cover a range of major development projects that are expected to drive significant growth in Meghalaya.

Among the major initiatives, ₹125 crore will be allocated for the Advanced Farming Cluster Project to boost agricultural productivity. A ₹1300 crore investment will go toward constructing a Multipurpose Convention Centre, University Campus, and recreational facilities, aiming to enhance education and tourism. Additionally, ₹500 crore will be dedicated to the Meghalaya Cable Car Ropeway Project to improve connectivity and tourism infrastructure.

Other notable projects include ₹125 crore for converting septic and sewage waste into natural fertilizers, ₹1500 crore for the development of Artificial Intelligence technologies, and ₹1000 crore for hydro power projects.

These strategic investments are set to propel Meghalaya towards sustainable growth, create job opportunities, and contribute to the state’s long-term environmental goals.