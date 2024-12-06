Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram MP Expresses Disappointment Over Cancellation Of Border Road Project

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Mizoram, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Dec 6: K Vanlalvena, the lone Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram, has expressed disappointment over the cancellation of a significant border road project. The Rs 66.08 crore project, which aimed to connect South Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district with a location near Myanmar’s Chin state, was expected to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

Vanlalvena raised the issue during a consultative meeting with Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, in New Delhi on Wednesday. He criticized the decision to appoint the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) as the executing agency instead of the Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD), which he believes led to the project’s failure.

The MP further pointed out that compensation disputes over the road’s proposed route through Pangkhua village had caused significant delays, ultimately halting the project.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News