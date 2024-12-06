Mizoram MP Expresses Disappointment Over Cancellation Of Border Road Project

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Dec 6: K Vanlalvena, the lone Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram, has expressed disappointment over the cancellation of a significant border road project. The Rs 66.08 crore project, which aimed to connect South Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district with a location near Myanmar’s Chin state, was expected to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

Vanlalvena raised the issue during a consultative meeting with Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, in New Delhi on Wednesday. He criticized the decision to appoint the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) as the executing agency instead of the Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD), which he believes led to the project’s failure.

The MP further pointed out that compensation disputes over the road’s proposed route through Pangkhua village had caused significant delays, ultimately halting the project.