Tripura Bags Seven National Panchayat Awards, CM Dr Manik Saha Announces; Total Award Amount Stands at Rs 10 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 06, 2024: In a momentous achievement, Tripura has secured seven national awards in the National Panchayat Awards 2024. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha through social media, celebrating the state’s unprecedented success. The awards will be presented by the President at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on December 11.

Chief Minister Saha expressed his pride, stating, “Tripura has created history by achieving great success in the National Panchayat Awards for the first time, competing with about two and a half lakh panchayats from all over the country. Our state has been awarded a total of seven national awards this year with great pride.”

The list of award recipients was released on Friday with Gomati district being declared the best district in the country, receiving a financial award of Rs 5 crore. Additionally, Amarpur RD Block was recognized as the second best block in the country, with a financial award of Rs 1.75 crore. South Manubankul, Rupaichhari RD Block, was honored as the best women-friendly panchayat with a financial award of Rs 1 crore.

Other notable recognitions include Thakcherra, Amarpur RD Block, receiving the second best village Urja Panchayat special award with a financial prize of Rs 0.75 crore. Betchara (Kumarghat RD Block), Debbari (Amarpur RD Block), and Rajkang (Amarpur RD Block) each received third prizes for Poverty-Free and Improved Livelihood Village, Adequate Water Village, and Child-Friendly Village, with financial awards of Rs 0.50 crore each. The total award amount for Tripura stands at Rs 10 crore.

“This special achievement is a testament to the positive changes in governance and the development of citizens’ lives under the state government,” said Chief Minister Saha. “I congratulate all the public representatives associated with the Panchayat Raj system and all the officers and employees of the State Panchayat Department for this remarkable accomplishment.”

The recognition has brought immense pride to the state, showcasing Tripura’s commitment to good governance and community development. The awards highlight the state’s efforts in improving rural infrastructure, enhancing women’s participation, and fostering sustainable development.