Tripura CM Manik Saha Urges Reliance Industries To Join State’s ‘Growth Story’

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged Reliance Industries to be a part of the state’s growth, highlighting its abundant natural resources and potential for socio-economic development. Saha made this appeal during a meeting with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Managing Director Anant Ambani in Mumbai.

While in Mumbai to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Saha discussed various investment opportunities in Tripura. He invited Reliance to contribute to the state’s development, emphasizing that its resources could be harnessed for both local and national growth.

This outreach follows the Tripura government’s recent agreement with Tata Technologies Ltd. to upgrade 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state, a project aimed at enhancing vocational training and industrial development over the next five years.

