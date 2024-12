NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Dec 7: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet on Saturday, with four new ministers taking their oath of office. The ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan, where Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya administered the oath.

The newly inducted ministers are Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala, all of whom are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Chief Minister and other cabinet members were present at the event.