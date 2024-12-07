Meghalaya BJP Leader Sanbor Shullai Slams Assam’s Beef Ban Decision

NET Web Desk

Senior BJP leader and MLA Sanbor Shullai has strongly condemned the Assam government’s decision to ban beef consumption in hotels and public places, calling it an infringement on personal freedom. Shullai argued that the Constitution of India does not restrict beef consumption, and people should be allowed to make their own food choices. He cited examples of different cultures consuming unusual foods and even shared his personal experience of eating dog meat to highlight the diversity of food preferences.

The Assam government’s decision, announced on December 4, prohibits the serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places across the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the ban is aimed at preserving Assam’s cultural values, especially in religiously significant areas.

Shullai has prepared a letter to the central BJP leadership, expressing his opposition to the Assam government’s move, and plans to send a copy to Chief Minister Sarma as well. This development highlights the growing dissent within the BJP ranks over the Assam government’s decision.

The ban has sparked concerns about its impact on the food industry and individual freedoms in Assam. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how the state government will address the concerns of its critics.