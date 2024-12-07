Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampti Attends Hornbill Festival In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Dec 7: Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampti participated in the ongoing Hornbill Festival in Nagaland on Friday. He attended the festival’s sixth day celebrations at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, following an invitation from Nagaland Governor La Ganesan.

In addition to his involvement in the festival, Governor Kambhampti also visited key historical sites, including the World War II Museum and the Kohima War Cemetery in Kohima, further exploring Nagaland’s cultural and historical significance.