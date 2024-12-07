Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampti Attends Hornbill Festival In Nagaland

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Mizoram, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Dec 7: Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampti participated in the ongoing Hornbill Festival in Nagaland on Friday. He attended the festival’s sixth day celebrations at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, following an invitation from Nagaland Governor La Ganesan.

In addition to his involvement in the festival, Governor Kambhampti also visited key historical sites, including the World War II Museum and the Kohima War Cemetery in Kohima, further exploring Nagaland’s cultural and historical significance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News