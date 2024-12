NET Web Desk

A Myanmar national was arrested on Friday with Rs 1.24 crore in cash in Champhai district, Mizoram. The Assam Rifles, acting on intelligence inputs, apprehended the 26-year-old accused, Lianbiaksang, from Ngur village.

The authorities are currently investigating the origin and purpose of the large sum of money. The arrest highlights ongoing efforts to curb illegal financial activities in the region.