Six Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Illegal Border Crossing In Assam, Deported Back To Bangladesh

NET Web Desk

Assam Police have detained six Bangladeshi nationals for attempting to cross the international border illegally. The individuals were arrested near the border after a well-planned operation based on credible intelligence.

The arrested suspects, identified as Md Didarul Islam, Santu Khan, Ismile Hussain Rahat, Sakib Hussain, Shati Akhter, and Mim Seikh, were immediately deported back to Bangladesh following their detention.

This operation underscores Assam Police’s continued vigilance and efforts to prevent illegal border crossings, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining security and law enforcement in the region.

