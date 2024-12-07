Tripura: Hindu Minorities Fleeing Persecution in Bangladesh Detained at Ambassa Railway Station

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 07, 2024: Ten Bangladeshi citizens fleeing persecution in their homeland have been detained at Ambassa railway station under Dhalai district of Tripura. The detainees include five minors, two women and three elderly individuals have sought refuge in India to escape the increasing violence and harassment faced by Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

The local police arrested the group on Saturday and have since kept them at Ambassa police station. According to the detainees, they entered the state via Kamalpur before reaching Ambassa station with the intent to travel to Silchar.

One of the detainees shared, “We left our homeland to escape the clutches of fundamentalists. The situation in Bangladesh has become unbearable for Hindu minorities.”

The incident is part of a larger exodus, as Hindu minorities continue to suffer from insecurity following the mass uprising in Bangladesh. Despite the closure of visa applications in the state, illegal crossings have persisted, highlighting the desperation of those seeking safety.

A police official at Ambassa station commented, “We have detained the individuals and are currently investigating the circumstances of their entry. The safety and security of all involved are our primary concern.”

The ongoing persecution in Bangladesh has led to an influx of refugees into Tripura, with many illegally crossing the border in search of sanctuary. The local authorities face the challenging task of managing the humanitarian crisis while ensuring adherence to legal protocols.

The detainees’ plight underscores the urgent need for a resolution to the underlying issues driving this migration and the necessity of providing protection and support to those fleeing persecution.