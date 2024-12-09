All BJP Mandals In Assam To Have Offices By 2026: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Dec 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the BJP will establish permanent office buildings in all its mandals across the state by 2026. The move aims to bring the party closer to the people and improve its outreach on the ground.

Sarma made the announcement while inaugurating the office of the Sualkuchi Mandal in Kamrup (Rural) district on Sunday. He emphasized that most of these office buildings will be completed before the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

“These permanent mandal offices will help us understand the issues faced by the people more effectively and enable better engagement with them,” Sarma said. Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and BJP’s North Kamrup President Subal Pal were also present at the event.