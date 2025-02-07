Assam: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia To Visit Gauhati University On February 25

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Feb 7: Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, is scheduled to visit Gauhati University on February 25, 2025, in conjunction with the launch of ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’. The invitation for the visit was extended by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, during a recent meeting with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Scindia in New Delhi.

Prof. Mahanta expressed his excitement about the upcoming visit, emphasizing the university’s significant contribution to higher education in Northeast India. He also mentioned that Minister Pradhan would share details about his own upcoming visit and plans to deliver an annual lecture at the university.

In their meeting, Minister Pradhan underscored the need for skill-enhancing courses and high-level research to meet the demands of the evolving job market. He also praised the university’s unique features, such as its botanical garden, and encouraged the institution to lead regional discussions on sustainability issues.

Scindia’s visit will follow his participation in a session at the ‘Advantage Assam’ Summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to be present. Prof. Mahanta highlighted that the visits of both ministers would strengthen Gauhati University’s standing as a hub of academic excellence and world-class education.

The Vice Chancellor also acknowledged Scindia’s continued support for the university’s initiatives, stating that his visit would inspire both faculty and students.