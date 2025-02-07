CBI Arrests Three Fugitives from Hyderabad, Assam & Tamil Nadu in Tripura Chit-Fund Scam

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 07, 2025: In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three absconding accused linked to a multi-crore chit-fund scam in Tripura. The accused—Minnatullah Barbhuiya, Kamrul Islam Barbhuiya, both Directors of Kama (Indian) Projects and Services Ltd, and Imdadullah Barbhuiya—were apprehended from Hyderabad, Hojai (Assam), and Vellore (Tamil Nadu), respectively.

According to a CBI spokesperson, the agency had taken over the investigation from the local police in pursuance of notifications issued by the Government of Tripura and the Government of India. The case was originally registered at West Agartala Police Station on October 18, 2014, Kumarghat Police Station on March 21, 2013, and Teliamura Police Station on August 24, 2012. The accused were involved in a fraudulent scheme where they collected large sums of money from investors, promising substantial returns without obtaining necessary approvals from SEBI, RBI, or other regulatory authorities.

“The key accused—Minnatullah Barbhuiya and Kamrul Islam Barbhuiya—were the directors of the fraudulent company, while Imdadullah Barbhuiya played a crucial role in criminal conspiracy and financial misappropriation. They had been evading investigation and were absconding for a long time from their last known addresses,” the CBI stated.

To ensure their presence in the case, the Special CBI Court in Agartala had earlier issued Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against them. “After meticulous efforts, all three fugitives were tracked, intercepted, and arrested by CBI officials on February 6, 2025. They will be presented before the competent court for further legal proceedings,” added the spokesperson.