Manipur : Speaker’s Tribunal Sets Disqualification Hearing For 4 NPP MLAs On Feb12

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker’s Tribunal has scheduled the hearing for the disqualification case against four National People’s Party (NPP) MLAs on February 12, amid growing calls for swift action on defection cases.

Welcoming the development, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President K. Meghachandra emphasized the need to uphold constitutional principles. “We all must respect the Constitution of India. I welcome the disqualification petitions filed by Shri Hareshwar Goshwami, Vice President of Manipur PCC, against the four defected NPP MLAs,” he said.

Meghachandra urged the tribunal to expedite its ruling. “I hope justice will be delivered expeditiously in deciding the disqualification cases under the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India,” he added.

He also expressed concern over the pending verdict on the five defected Janata Dal (United) MLAs, whose final hearing took place today. “I hope the final decision on the JD(U) MLAs will be given as soon as possible in a few days,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the National People’s Party (NPP) has announced a leadership change in its Manipur unit. Kshetrigao MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan has been appointed as the new leader of the NPP legislative party in the Manipur Assembly, replacing MLA Kayisii, who passed away recently.

The party’s interim state president Y Joykumar Singh also appointed Hassan as the working president of NPP Manipur until further orders.

The four NPP MLAs facing disqualification are Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh (Kakching Assembly Constituency), Thongam Shanti Singh (Moirang Assembly Constituency), Irengbam Nalini Devi (Oinam Assembly Constituency) and Janghemlung Panmei (Tamenglong Assembly Constituency).

The upcoming hearing is expected to play a crucial role in determining the fate of these MLAs and could have significant political implications in the state.