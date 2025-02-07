Mizoram Governor Honors NCC Cadets For Republic Day Camp 2025

NET Web Desk

Mizoram Governor Gen (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd), on Friday, hosted a felicitation ceremony at the Circular Lawn, Raj Bhavan, to honor 58 Mizo NCC cadets who participated in the prestigious Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2025 in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma, Sports & Youth Services Minister Pu Lalnghinglova Hmar, and other key officials.

Governor Singh praised the importance of RDC at the national level and recognized the efforts of the various NCC units in Mizoram. He emphasized that the NCC plays a vital role in instilling discipline, leadership, and patriotism among the youth, preparing them for comprehensive development. Reflecting on his own experience as a former NCC cadet, the Governor encouraged more Mizo youth to join the NCC and make the most of the opportunities it offers.

Maj Gen Gagan Deep SM, Additional Director General (ADG) of NCC, NE Region, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the contributions of the NCC Directorate NER in cadet training and community service. He thanked the local authorities for their unwavering support to the NCC.

During the ceremony, Governor Singh and Chief Minister Lalduhoma presented awards to the participating cadets, who shared their experiences from various national-level camps. The 58 cadets from Mizoram included participants from the Mizo Bn. NCC Pipe Band, 1 Mizo Bn. NCC, Mizo Air (Flying) Squadron NCC, and those attending the Thal Sainik and Vayu Sainik camps.

The event celebrated the cadets’ remarkable achievements and encouraged future participation in NCC, fostering the spirit of service and nation-building.