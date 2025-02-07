Nagaland Board Announces HSLC And HSSLC Exam Schedule For 2025

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has officially announced the schedule for the 2025 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations.

The HSLC Examination will begin on February 12 and end on February 24, 2025. A total of 23,267 candidates, including 22,310 regular and 957 compartmental candidates, will appear for the exams at 97 centres across the state.

The HSSLC Examination is scheduled to take place from February 11 to March 7, 2025. A total of 17,194 candidates will sit for the exams at 68 centres, with 546 candidates appearing for the compartmental examination. The candidates will be divided across streams: 12,403 from arts, 1,026 from commerce, and 3,219 from science.

In addition, the Class XI Promotion Examination will run concurrently from February 11 to March 7, 2025, with 18,375 students across all streams taking part at 192 institutions.

The NBSE has reminded all candidates to bring their original admit cards to the examination centres, read the question papers carefully before answering, and adhere to the guidelines to avoid malpractice. Students are also urged to arrive at their exam centres on time.

The Nagaland Board extends its best wishes to all candidates as they prepare for the upcoming exams.