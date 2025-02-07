Protest Means Shooting, Speaking the Truth Means Death Penalty! – Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Bangladesh Crisis

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 07, 2025: Tripura’s Food, Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday voiced strong concerns over the current situation in Bangladesh, highlighting issues of political violence, oppression and the destruction of historical sites.

Taking to social media, he condemned the recent bulldozing of the historic building at Dhanmondi 32, which commemorates Bangladesh’s founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“Bangladesh is still on fire, justice is exiled, humanity is bloody,” Chowdhury lamented in his post, expressing grief over the turmoil in the neighboring country.

Referring to a statement once attributed to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he wrote, “Put my name next to the name of the rapist’s father; and write the address as house number 32, Dhanmondi.” He criticized the destruction of this historic house, calling it an act of “anti-civilizationists” that has struck at the heart of Bangladesh’s history.

Chowdhury also raised concerns over the suppression of free speech and the use of violence against dissenters. “Today, in that Bangladesh, protest means shooting, speaking the truth means death penalty!” he stated, describing the atmosphere of fear prevailing in the country.

Expressing regret, he remarked that the ideals for which Bangladesh fought during its liberation struggle are now vanishing. “If you speak out against injustice, you have to go missing, if you seek justice, you have to be tortured,” he added. He further criticized the ongoing persecution of religious minorities, stating, “The persecution of Hindu, Buddhist, and Christian minorities continues. Temples are destroyed, religious festivals are attacked, yet why is the world silent?”

With growing anger, the Tripura minister questioned the leadership of Bangladesh in handling the crisis. “Blood is being shed every day in that country, the cries of innocent people are being heard. What is the role of the head of state of that country?” he asked.

Calling upon the interim government of Bangladesh, including the chief advisor, Chowdhury made a fervent appeal for justice. “How long will this atrocity destroy humanity?” he asked, urging the international community to take a stand. “The world conscience must awaken to erase this darkness,” he said in his emotional plea.

His statements come at a time when Bangladesh is witnessing heightened political tensions, crackdowns on protests, and concerns over the rights of religious minorities, drawing international attention.