Sikkim: Sugamya Yatra Promotes Accessibility In Gangtok

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Feb 7 : The Sugamya Yatra, part of the Government of India’s Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan (Accessible India Campaign), was flagged off on Friday from Manan Kendra to MG Marg in Gangtok. The initiative is aimed at improving accessibility for persons with disabilities, creating a barrier-free environment in infrastructure, transportation, and the ICT ecosystem.

Launched by the Prime Minister on December 3, 2015, the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan strives to ensure equal access to public spaces and facilities for all citizens, regardless of ability, in line with the vision of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.”

In an effort to emphasize the importance of accessibility in education, special children also visited the State Library as part of the program.

The event was attended by Sandeep Jha, Assistant Collector of Gangtok, as the chief guest, along with Urvashi Poudyal, Director of the Women and Child Development Department (WCDD); Dr. M B Chettri, Joint Commissioner of the Disability Division, WCDD; Pushpanjali Gupta, Director of the Composite Regional Centre (CRC); officials from WCDD; members of the Access Audit Committee; representatives from various NGOs; and students from special schools.

In his speech, Sandeep Jha emphasized the need for an accessible and inclusive society and stressed the importance of raising awareness about the challenges faced by persons with disabilities. He noted that accessibility should extend beyond physical infrastructure, incorporating social and digital spaces as well.

Dr. M B Chettri highlighted that disability is a social issue and not a disease, underscoring the need for proper support systems in healthcare, education, and other sectors to ensure persons with disabilities live with dignity. He urged the public to contribute to building a disability-friendly society, noting that disability can affect anyone unexpectedly.

The Sugamya Yatra is a significant step in promoting inclusivity and raising awareness about the needs of persons with disabilities in Gangtok and beyond.