Tripura: Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Court Sentenced Rajesh Das to 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Rape of Minor

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 07, 2025: The judge Debasish Kar of the Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Court has convicted Rajesh Das of Nehal Chandranagar in Bishalgarh sub-division for the rape of a minor girl sentencing him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court delivered its judgment on Friday after a thorough trial process.

According to case details, the incident took place in July 2019 when Rajesh Das took advantage of the minor girl’s loneliness and raped her. The victim subsequently gave birth to a daughter in April 2020. The victim’s mother filed a case at Bishalgarh Women’s Police Station on May 5, 2020.

Following extensive investigations and the testimony of 22 individuals, the court found Rajesh Das guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. In addition to the 10-year rigorous imprisonment, he was sentenced to another year of imprisonment for non-payment of a fine of Rs. 1 lakh.

Judge Kar also sentenced the woman involved to three years in prison under an IPC section, with an additional six months for non-payment of a fine of Rs. 5,000.

“This verdict signifies that justice has been served for the minor girl,” said a community representative. “It sets a strong precedent and serves as a warning to potential criminals about the consequences of such heinous acts.”