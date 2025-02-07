Tripura: Notorious Human Trafficker Anjan Das Arrested with Firearm in Madhupur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 07, 2025: In a major crackdown on cross-border crimes, Tripura police in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested Anjan Das, a notorious international human trafficker from Radhanagar, Madhupur under Sepahijala district on Thursday night. A raid at his residence led to the recovery of a pistol and three live rounds, escalating tension in the area as locals demanded stringent punishment.

According to Madhupur police station officials, a joint operation was conducted by Officer-in-Charge (OC) Debajit Chatterjee and a BSF team from Radhanagar camp. “After receiving a tip-off, we launched a search operation at Anjan Das’s house. Following a thorough search, we recovered a pistol and three live rounds concealed in the ceiling. He was immediately taken into custody and handed over to Madhupur police station on Friday afternoon,” stated OC Chatterjee.

Anjan Das has long been a feared figure in the region, with multiple cases registered against him for alleged involvement in international human trafficking and arms smuggling. Sources claim that under his leadership, contraband such as Yaba tablets, Phensedyl, and dried marijuana were frequently trafficked across the border. Additionally, intelligence reports suggest his links with Bangladesh-based extremist groups, allegedly facilitating the smuggling of firearms and illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas.

Local residents expressed their relief over the arrest. “For years, we lived in fear because of his activities. We urge the authorities to ensure strict action so that he does not return to his criminal ways,” said a local villager on the condition of anonymity.

However, Anjan Das has denied all allegations, claiming that he was falsely implicated. “I have been framed by the BSF. I have no connection to any illegal activities,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Madhupur police have registered a case under the Arms Act and initiated an extensive investigation to uncover the network associated with Das. Law enforcement agencies are also probing possible links with organized crime syndicates operating across the border.