21st Kachai Lemon Festival Celebrates GI-Tagged Citrus & Farmers’ Achievements

NET Web Desk

The 21st edition of the State Level Kachai Lemon Festival commenced with enthusiasm at Kachai local ground, highlighting the globally recognized Kachai Lemon, which holds a prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The three-day annual event, themed “Zest for Life: Embracing Lemons’ Health Benefits,” aims to promote conservation, commercial viability, and agritourism for the unique citrus fruit.

The festival was inaugurated by Thaithuilunhg Pamei, IAS, Commissioner of Horticulture & Soil Conservation, Government of Manipur, who attended as the Chief Guest. Other dignitaries present as Guests of Honour included Yeite Khupsorel Koireng, Joint Director of Horticulture & Soil Conservation, Ngamreiwung Luithui, MCS, SDO of LM Block, Ukhrul District, Changing Pamei, Mission Director of MIDH, N. Loyalakpa, Project Director of EBADA & BRVDB, and Rolent Ningshen, MCS, SDO of Chingai Block.

Eno. RK Mayasang, Chairman of the Kachai Fruit Farming & Processing Co-operative Society Ltd (KFFPCS), lauded the increasing recognition of the Kachai Lemon and its significant economic impact on the village. He noted that with over 500 registered farmers, Kachai has established a global identity through its GI tag. He also acknowledged the support of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Minister Khashim Vashum for their commitment to lemon growers.

Kachai Headman Qr. R. Mingthung Shimray emphasized that every household in the village is engaged in lemon farming, making it a crucial part of their livelihood. He compared the fruit’s significance to Tamenglong’s renowned oranges and urged the government to implement expansion policies to ensure sustainability.

Commissioner Pamei announced plans to establish a 75-metric-ton storage facility in Kachai to support farmers. Additionally, he revealed a program to send 15 young farmers to Nagpur, Maharashtra, for specialized citrus fruit training to enhance production and skills. A financial sanction of ₹7 lakh under NEC has also been approved to further boost the festival’s growth.

The festival featured competitions in three categories—Best Kachai Lemon, Best Exhibitor, and Best Management—with winners announced by Dr. Sorei from KVK. The final day of the event will include a Capacity Building Programme for farmers, focusing on banking and financing. Key resource persons include Dr. Sorei Luiram (KVK Ukhrul), Dr. Ngalengshim Ngashangva (UNDP-NEICi), Candid Horam (Bee-Keeping Expert), and Rinchon Kashung.

Sponsored by NEC Shillong, Government of India, the event receives support from agencies including EBADA, MOMA, MIDH, the Horticulture & Soil Conservation Department, Tourism Department, MACS, ICAR Imphal, the Co-operative Department, KVK Ukhrul, and the Ukhrul District Administration.

The festival will conclude with a musical night, featuring performances by renowned Tangkhul artists and musicians from across the state, adding a celebratory touch to the grand event.

The State Level Kachai Lemon Festival is more than just an event; it is a testament to the resilience, dedication, and innovation of Kachai’s farmers. As the festival grows, it continues to highlight the potential of Kachai Lemon in boosting the economy, agritourism, and fostering sustainable farming practices.